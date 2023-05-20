CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIX. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.07. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$18.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

About CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$620.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.3578947 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

