Citigroup Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $18.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Insider Activity

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.14% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,351,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,731,000 after buying an additional 408,019 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.