ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 31,955 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMOGet Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,157,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,348,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMO opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,354,000,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO)

