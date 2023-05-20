ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 31,955 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,157,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,348,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMO opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,354,000,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

