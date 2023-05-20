Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered Codexis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Price Performance

CDXS stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $39,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Codexis news, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $39,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.