Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CVLY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $162.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.