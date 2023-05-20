Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $162.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

