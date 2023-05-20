Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.75. 577,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,565. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

