Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,002 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 218,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 331,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

