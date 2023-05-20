Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,581 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $56.84 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

