Commerce Bank Sells 196 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $245.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.