Commerce Bank Sells 8,209 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $32.31 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

