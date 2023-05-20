Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.1 %

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

CARR stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

