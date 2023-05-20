Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CRZBY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 11,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,932. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

About Commerzbank

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.