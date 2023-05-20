Comparing biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) & Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares biote and Hero Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million 2.42 -$970,000.00 $0.06 94.77 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than biote.

biote has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for biote and Hero Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 82.94%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% Hero Technologies N/A N/A -201.06%

Summary

biote beats Hero Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

