CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons Sells 100,000 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CompoSecure Trading Down 2.2 %

CMPO stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $558.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.37 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

