Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,108. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after buying an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,279,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,870,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

