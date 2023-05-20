Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.