Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,750.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$2,750.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Constellation Software Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $2,025.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,280.00 and a 1-year high of $2,138.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,887.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,717.45.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.