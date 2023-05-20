Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,750.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$2,750.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Constellation Software Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $2,025.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,280.00 and a 1-year high of $2,138.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,887.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,717.45.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 7.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

