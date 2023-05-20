Contrasting Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -18.05% -25.10% -6.02% Squarespace -17.73% -36.56% 7.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and Squarespace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $975.24 million 19.74 -$193.38 million ($0.59) -98.29 Squarespace $866.97 million 4.61 -$252.22 million ($1.20) -24.67

Volatility & Risk

Cloudflare has higher revenue and earnings than Squarespace. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Squarespace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cloudflare has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cloudflare and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 1 10 11 0 2.45 Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $61.04, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Squarespace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Cloudflare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Squarespace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cloudflare beats Squarespace on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery and intelligent routing, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, online, and virtual waiting room solutions. Further, the company offers Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to its network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it provides developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, analytics, and data localization management; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

