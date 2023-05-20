ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNVVY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 281 ($3.52) to GBX 305 ($3.82) in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.50.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group stock remained flat at $10.69 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

