Corrado Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.35.

CRM stock opened at $210.36 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

