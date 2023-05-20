Corrado Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 95 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $3,292,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 182,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,578,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.29 and a 200-day moving average of $473.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.