Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

