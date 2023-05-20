Cosmos Price Tops $10.60 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.04 billion and $48.41 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.60 or 0.00039171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

