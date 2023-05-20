Credit Suisse Group Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$60.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Veritas Investment Research raised TC Energy from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.66.

Shares of TRP opened at C$54.36 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.70 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.51. The stock has a market cap of C$54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.04 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1591431 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

In other news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,148 shares of company stock valued at $92,828 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

