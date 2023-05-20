Crypto International (CRI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,491.52

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Crypto International has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $161,491.52 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001303 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto International

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.34648785 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $79,251.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

