Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

