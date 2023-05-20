DA Davidson Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $1.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

About Workhorse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

