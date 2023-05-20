DA Davidson Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $1.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Workhorse Group Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.