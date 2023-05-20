Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

DHR opened at $228.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.07. Danaher has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile



Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

