DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) price target on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,510.50 ($69.03).
DCC Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,976 ($62.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,682.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,540.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,467.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,898 ($73.88).
DCC Increases Dividend
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
