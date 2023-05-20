DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCCGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,510.50 ($69.03).

DCC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,976 ($62.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,682.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,540.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,467.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,898 ($73.88).

DCC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 127.17 ($1.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,309.73%.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

