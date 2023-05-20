DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,510.50 ($69.03).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,976 ($62.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,682.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,540.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,467.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,898 ($73.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 127.17 ($1.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,309.73%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

