DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $715,548.62 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 93.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $715,548.62 and approximately $9.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00131922 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00063587 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00039254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026591 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003676 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,919,548 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

