Dejitaru Tsuka Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.27 Million (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $56.90 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.06366267 USD and is up 14.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $4,547,833.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

