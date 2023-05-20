Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance
Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.