Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

