Dent Market Cap Tops $85.71 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Dent has a market capitalization of $85.71 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

