Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 43

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 42.96 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £545.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

