Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Target Price to $13.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LSB Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

LSB Industries stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after acquiring an additional 580,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 397,738 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 26.1% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,419,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 500,305 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

