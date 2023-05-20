Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 8,291,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

