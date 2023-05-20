DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $80,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

