DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $117.13. 2,079,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

