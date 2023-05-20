Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.92.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE DLR opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

