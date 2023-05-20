Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 24,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

