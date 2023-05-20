Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Diploma Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,072 ($38.48) on Tuesday. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,116 ($39.03). The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,042.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,725.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,774.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,236.84%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

