Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $100.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

