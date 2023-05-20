Discovery Value Fund Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises 5.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.73% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,398,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

NTLA stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

