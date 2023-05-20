Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
RDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %
RDY stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23.
Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.