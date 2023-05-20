Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

RDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

RDY stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

