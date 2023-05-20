DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.05 EPS.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $24.44 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 56.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,753 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 114.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

