Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-328 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.74 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.
Shares of DT stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $49.78.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
