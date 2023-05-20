Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Further Reading

