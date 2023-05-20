Efforce Hits Market Cap of $11.73 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and $55,740.77 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Efforce has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

