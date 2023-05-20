eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGAN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Performance

EGAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 111,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,467. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About eGain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.