eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGAN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
eGain Stock Performance
EGAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 111,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,467. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.
About eGain
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
