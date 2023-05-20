ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,335.22 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $24.75 million and $40,335.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,064.24 or 0.99958660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12665311 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,185.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

